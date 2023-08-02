Haryana another example of double-engine failure: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, in a reaction to the violence in Haryana’s Nuh district, alleged that the BJP government is spreading the fire of hatred in the country.

“BJP is spoiling social harmony for its political agenda. It is spreading fire of hatred and dividing the society which is its model of rule. Besides, BJP is also the enemy of peace and development,” Yadav said in a statement here on Wednesday.

He claimed that the violence in Haryana is another example of the failure of the double-engine government after Manipur.

The Samajwadi Party chief said that the BJP-ruled states from Manipur to Haryana are burning.

“There was a conspiracy to create riots in Bareilly in UP too. The BJP government instigates rioters and thereafter punishes the officials,” he said.

The SP president made an appeal to the people of the country, especially the people of Haryana, to maintain peace and harmony. He said that the people should maintain their brotherhood by being alert from any political conspiracy and rumours.

Yadav said the BJP has not fulfilled the promise made to the people as inflation, unemployment and corruption are at its peak and the public is angry with the BJP. “In order to divert attention from the problems of the people, farmers and youth, the BJP is throwing the whole country into violence and riots. The BJP government sees its political advantage in making the people of the country fight among themselves,” he alleged.

He lamented that the country is passing through a very critical phase.

“The BJP governments at the Center and in the states have failed on every front. They have nothing to do with the suffering, pain, development and employment of the general public and it can go to any extent to stay in power,” he added.