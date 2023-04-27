Harvesting of crops begins in Kathua along border with Pak

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Pandey on Thursday kick started harvesting of Rabi crop along the zero line at the International Border with Pakistan in village Karol Krishna of Hiranagar sector. He was accompanied by CO BSF Shekhar, DDC, Member Karan Attri and other concerned officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the handholding effort of the administration supported by BSF is now bearing fruits as evident from the increasing trend in harvest with each successive crop year. He appreciated the farming community of the border belt for their extensive efforts in bringing back cultivation to the abandoned fields ahead of the border fence which were lying barren for decades.

Pertinently, during Rabi 2021-22, the area sown under wheat crop was 141 acres wherein 35 farmers were roped in for cultivation. Subsequently, the area under cultivation was increased to 251 acres during Rabi 2022-23 wherein the number of farmers rose to 66 which stand testimony to the relentless efforts put in by the district administration to ease the lives of farming communities along the IB.