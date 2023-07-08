Haridwar schools upto 12th class closed from July 10 to July 17 due to ‘Kanwar Yatra’

Due to large number of ‘Kanwaraiyas’ coming to fetch water of holy Ganga river during the ongoing ‘Kanwar yatra’ in the Hindu calendar month of ‘Sawaan’ from Haridwar, the district administration has ordered the closure of classes up to class 12th in all schools, including government as well as private and ‘Anganwaris’ from July 10 to 17, 2023 in the entire district.

The Haridwar district administration passed the order on Friday following an expected rush of the ‘Kanwaraiyas’ during the coming week. The order stated that to ensure the safety and security of school students due to the rush of ‘kanwaraiyas’ and various route diversions in force during the period, the schools up to 12th classes have been closed. However, supplementary CBSE examinations will be held on schedule and all teaching and non-teaching staff of these schools will report for duties.

More than ten million ‘Kanwaraiyas’ are expected to reach Haridwar to fetch holy Ganga water during the Hindu calendar month of ‘Saawan’. The largest rush of pilgrims is expected on the occasion of ‘Somwati Amavasya’ falling on July 17, 2023.