‘Halla Bol’ rally is about GST hike, unemployment & inflation: Jairam Ramesh

Ahead of Congress’ ‘Halla Bol’ rally scheduled to take place today at Ramlila Maidan, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said it is against inflation in the country, unemployment and Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike.

The Congress leader said that the rally has nothing to do with upcoming Assembly elections. “The rally is a befitting message to the insensitive central government as people are troubled by inflation and unemployment,” he said.

Congress is holding a mega rally ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

As per the sources, while party leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address the rally, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will not participate in the rally.

The Congress MP, while making a scathing attack on BJP said that just when people got some relief after the pandemic, Modi-made inflation brought disaster.

“That is why today the Congress party is going to hold a rally on inflation at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Come together, raise your voice against inflation,” said the Congress leader urging people to gather in this rally.

He further said that the national leaders of all Congress from different States will be seen together on the stage at Ramlila Maidan today and Congress will speak strongly against the government regarding inflation and unemployment.

Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took Twitter and lashed out at the central government over unemployment.

“In the year 2021, 11724 people committed suicide in the country due to unemployment. This number is 26 per cent more than the year 2020. The record-breaking unemployment in the BJP government is frustrating the youth. But the government has neither a cure nor an answer for this terrible unemployment. For how long will the government distribute ‘jumlas’?” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress also plans to embark on ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.

The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The padayatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.