Congress slams Amit Shah ‘for giving clean chit to China’

The Congress party on Tuesday slammed BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks rejecting any Chinese encroachment during Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre.

Taking to social media platform X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the more the government denies the facts that China has indeed occupied Indian land in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, the harder it gets to deal with Beijing’s illegal occupation.

“In the all-party meeting on China on June 19, 2020, the Prime Minister had said that not a single Chinese soldier had entered the Indian border. That lie of the Prime Minister has been used by the Chinese all over the world to deny their occupation of Indian land. Now, the only person who can match the Prime Minister in lying and distorting facts – the Home Minister – has also given a clean chit to China,” he said.

Advertisement

During a recent election rally in Assam’s Lakhimpur, Amit Shah claimed that China couldn’t encroach a “single inch” of land under the Modi Government.

Reacting to Shah’s assertion, Ramesh claimed, “China has occupied 2,000 square kilometers of Indian land. China has captured 26 out of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh. China has occupied 50-60 km inside Arunachal Pradesh and has built a village. This fact has been confirmed by satellite imagery and has been raised in the Lok Sabha by BJP MP Tapir Gao.”

The Congress leader further said: “Every time the BJP gives China a clean chit, it makes it harder for India to deal with China’s illegal occupation. In its manifesto, the Congress Party has clearly acknowledged the occupation of the country’s land and the threat posed by China and presented a plan to strengthen the country’s security. From June 4, China’s occupation of Indian land will be decisively stopped.”