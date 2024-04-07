Kharge’s slip of tongue exposed Modi-Shah’s gameplan on Article 371: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah got “agitated” as Mallikarjun Kharge inadvertently “exposed the Modi-Shah gameplan” to change Article 371 related to Nagaland.

“Amit Shah got all excited and agitated because Khargeji inadvertently exposed the Modi-Shah gameplan on Article 371; now that they have gotten Article 370 out of the way,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Earlier, addressing a gathering in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Saturday, the Congress chief mistakenly said that ‘Modi claims credit for abolishing Article 371’. Later, Shah slammed him for his “horrendous mistake.”

Ramesh further clarified the statement made by the party president, Kharge.

“Today, by a slip of the tongue in his speech in Jaipur, @INCIndia President Mallikarjun Kharge ji mistakenly said that Modi claims credit for abolishing Article 371. Kharge Ji clearly meant Article 370,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ramesh emphasised that, while Kharge’s slip may have caused confusion, the focus should be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who “indeed wants to change” various articles.

“Amit Shah immediately pounced on the Congress President. But the truth is that Modi does indeed want to change Article 371-A relating to Nagaland, Article 371-B relating to Assam, Article 371-C relating to Manipur, Article 371-F relating to Sikkim, Article 371-G relating to Mizoram, and Article 371-H relating to Arunachal Pradesh,” Ramesh added in his tweet.

Ramesh further said, “Incidentally, @kharge ji was the man singularly responsible for Article 371-J relating to the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region – which he got accomplished only after Dr. Manmohan Singh became PM.”

Earlier, Amit Shah shared a video on his X account on Saturday in which Mallikarjun Kharge said, “They (the BJP) are coming here and saying that they removed 371. What does it have to do with the people here? It’s okay, if you go and speak about that in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“And for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi government. However, it is only expected of Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now,” Shah added.

Shah also slammed Congress over its National President Kharge’s remark in a rally and said that it is mostly the “Italian culture” of the Congress party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India.