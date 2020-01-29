Indian Navy on Tuesday launched ‘Operation Vanilla’ to extend Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support for the national disaster in flood-hit Madagascar and diverted a large amphibious ship to aid.

IN Ship Airavat, whilst mission deployed in the Southern Indian Ocean has been diverted to Antsiranana based on the request received from Madagascar. The ship will undertake Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief mission as part of ‘Operation Vanilla’ which has been launched to provide aid to the affected population of Madagascar post-devastation caused by Cyclone Diane.

During the port call, the ship, in co-ordination with the Embassy of India and Government of Madagascar, is planned to undertake relief operations to provide succor to the flood-affected populace. The IN Ship is geared to set up medical camp and provide food, water, and other necessary relief material to the distressed.

The situation is being monitored and the Indian Navy is prepared to render all necessary assistance to the local population in Madagascar, as reported.

(The writer is a Delhi-based independent contributor to print and online publications)