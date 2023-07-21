Gym owner must be awarded strictest punishment: Father of man who died of electrocution while using treadmill in Delhi

The father of the 24-year-old man who died of electrocution while using a treadmill in a gym wants the owner of the gym to be awarded strictest punishment.

Speaking to reporters, Mahesh Kumar said on Thursday, “We want the owner to get arrested and he must be awarded strictest punishment.” He mentioned that his son was working as an engineer in a multinational company at Gurugram and used to go to the gym for the last three-four months. “…my son, Saksham was an engineer in a multinational company,” he said.

The father got to know about his son’s incident in his gym Thursday morning. He said that the CCTV footage showed that he was electrocuted.

“…I got a call from the gym this morning that he fainted, the other two men at the gym said that he might have got electrocuted…when the police did the investigation, in the CCTV camera it revealed that he was electrocuted as the machine was having high current…,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police issued a statement saying that a case has been registered and and the accused has been apprehended.

“A 24-year-old man, identified as Saksham died due to electrocution while using a treadmill at a gym in Sector 15 Rohini on 18th July. Case registered. During the investigation, the alleged person is apprehended in the case. Further investigation is underway,” the Delhi Police stated.

The incident took place at the Gymplex fitness zone at Rohini. Saksham was rushed to the BSA Hospital soon after, where he was declared brought dead. After initial enquiry by the police, a postmortem was conducted at the hospital which revealed the reason for his death.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged and a case has been registered under section 287/304A of the Indian Penal Code against the gym owner.