Gurpurab celebrated with fervor in Delhi

Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, was celebrated with religious fervor and enthusiasm in Delhi along with the rest of the country and world.

Devotees thronged gurdwaras across the national capital and paid their obeisance. The gurdwaras including the Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara have been decorated on the occasion.

For convenience of the devotees, free ride services were also available from the Patel Chowk metro station to the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and leaders from political parties also extended their warm wishes on the occasion.

In a post on X, the LG said, “Best wishes to everyone on Guru Nanak Jayanti. The welfare of the entire world lies in the path he showed for the welfare of mankind with equality and kindness.”

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a post on X wrote, “My warm wishes to all on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the Prakash Parv Shobha Yatra outside his residence here and took blessings on the occasion.

Sachdeva visited the local Sri Gurudwara Sahib in Mayur Vihar and welcomed the panj pyaras outside his house giving a grand welcome to the Prakash Parv shobha yatra taken out in Mayur Vihar and distributed prasad.

Many other party office bearers, MLAs and MCD councilors of Delhi BJP also welcomed the processions in their respective areas.