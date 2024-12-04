Gunman tries to shoot Sukhbir Singh Badal in Golden Temple | VIDEO

In a major security scare, a man allegedly tried to kill Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal when he was performing “seva” at the Golden Temple in Amritsar as part of a religious punishment pronounced by the Shri Akal Takht Sahib.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when wheelchair-bound SAD leader was performing one of his duties with a plaque around his neck and a spear in his hand.

According to visuals shared by a news agency, a man, believed to be in his 60s, pulled out a gun and attempted to aim at Mr Badal. However, he was swiftly overpowered by guards present at the scene. Mr. Badal was unharmed in the incident.

Watch Video of incident below:

| A man opened fire at #GoldenTemple premises in #Amritsar where #SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are offering ‘seva’ under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.#SukhbirSinghBadal #LatestUpdates #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/IK1l7FXUEK — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) December 4, 2024

The gunman has reportedly been arrested and the police is investigating the incident.

The “seva” Mr Badal was performing was part of the religious punishments decreed on Monday by Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of the Akal Takht.

The punishments were issued in response to “mistakes” committed during the SAD regime and included the withdrawal of the honorary title “Fakhre-e-Qaum” previously bestowed upon late former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

More details are awaited.