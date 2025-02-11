Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna pray at Golden Temple before ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the lead stars of the upcoming historical epic ‘Chhaava’, are making sure to leave a lasting impression on their audience with a series of heartfelt activities.

From fan interactions to paying respects at sacred sites, the duo is fully immersed in promoting their film, which tells the powerful story of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Advertisement

This week, the actors took time out of their promotional schedules to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Joined by the film’s cast and crew, they offered prayers at the revered Harmandir Sahib. Vicky shared the moment on Instagram, posting photos from the serene visit and reflecting on the profound experience.

He wrote, “There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru.”

Vicky previously participated in a Shiv Puja at the Shri Grishneshwar Temple, continuing his spiritual journey ahead of the film’s release.

‘Chhaava’, directed by Laxman Utekar, is a period drama ready to hit theatres on February 14, 2025. The film, based on the Marathi novel ‘Chhava’ by Shivaji Sawant, chronicles the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It focuses on his courageous rule, which began with his coronation in 1681.

He plays the iconic historical figure, bringing his strength and leadership to the big screen. Joining Vicky Kaushal in the film are Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.

The film’s music composition credit goes the legendary A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film is already creating buzz with its ambitious scope and star-studded cast.