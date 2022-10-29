Gujarat to form a committee for implementing UCC in state

The Cabinet Committee of Gujarat has decided to form a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced on Saturday about the decision taken during the cabinet meeting.

Terming it a historic decision, Sanghavi said, “under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Inion Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Patel has taken the decision in the cabinet meeting to form a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state.”

The committee for implementing the UCC would be formed ahead of the upcoming Gujarat polls in the state.

All India Muslime personal Board, however has termed the move “unconstitutional ans anti minorities” and termed it a rhetoric before the Gujarat assembly elections and an attempt by the government to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy and unemployment.

Earlier Uttarkhand and Himachal Pradesh governments had announced their decision to implement the UCC in the states.

It is to be noted that Uniform Civil Code was part of Bhartiya Janata Party’s election manifesto of 2019.