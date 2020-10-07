Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 1,335 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,45,362, while the death toll rose to 3,522 as 10 more people succumbed.

In October so far, the state has added 7,968 cases, at a daily average of 1,328.

A total of 1,473 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,25,243, while there 16,597 active cases, out of which 91 critical patients are on ventilator.

Hotspot Surat saw 281 new cases, Ahmedabad 187, Rajkot 147, Vadodara 126 and Jamnagar 94. Mehsana followed with 49, Gandhinagar 48, Patan 37, Junagadh 35, Bhavnagar 34, Amreli 33, Bharuch 32, Banaskantha 31, Panchmahals 24, Morbi 19, Kutch and Surendranagar 18 each, Sabarkantha 14, Anand, Gir-Somnath, and Narmada 13 each, Mahisagar 12, Tapi 11, Navsari eight, Kheda seven, Aravalli and Dahod six each, Devbhumi Dwarka and Chotta Udepur five each, Botad four, Porbandar and Valsad two each and Dang one.

Four people died in Surat, three in Ahmedabad, and one each in Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhinagar.

The total number of deaths in Ahmedabad have reached 1,831, while 793 people have died in Surat, 194 in Vadodara, 146 in Rajkot, 79 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have so far conducted 47,54,655 RT-PCR tests, while 5,79,798 people are under quarantine.