Gujarat: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India’s first solar-powered village today

In a significant step towards promoting clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Modhera, a village in the Mehsana district of Gujarat as India’s first solar-powered village on Sunday, said the state government.

Modhera is famous for its Sun temple. According to the Gujarat government, which shared information in a series of tweets, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the village houses, generating electricity round the clock for the villagers. Significantly they will be provided with solar electricity at zero cost.

The Gujarat government has said that it has ensured the sustainable implementation of various welfare projects in Gujarat, keeping in mind the Prime Minister’s vision of increasing the use of renewable energy in India.

A protected archaeological site, Modhera’s Sun Temple will get a 3-D projection facility on October 9. The solar-powered 3-D projection will be dedicated by PM Modi and will educate visitors about the history of Modhera, the Gujarat government had said.

As part of the project, heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. Witnessing the lighting, people can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm. The 3-D projection will operate every evening.

Sun Temple is situated at Modhera in the Mehsana district on the river Pushpavati. It was built by King Bhima-I of the Chaulukya dynasty in 1026-27.