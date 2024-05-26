Guilty will not be spared, says Kejriwal on Delhi children hospital blaze

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed grief and condoled the death of newborns in a fire at a hospital in East Delhi saying that the incident was heartbreaking.

The Delhi CM further said those found responsible for the negligence behind the incident, will not be spared, and assured that everyone stands with the bereaved who lost their innocent children.

Taking to a social media platform, the Delhi CM wrote,” “Incident of fire in a children’s hospital is heartbreaking. We all stand with those who lost their innocent children in this accident. Government and administration officials are busy providing treatment to the injured at the spot.”

“The causes of the incident are being investigated and whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared,” the CM wrote further.

Delhi Health Minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also expressed that the incident was very unfortunate and said that he has asked the Health Secretary to update about the situation.

He asserted that culprits will not be spared, and strictest punishment will be ensured for those found to be negligent or involved in any wrongdoing.

Bharadwaj further wrote on social media platform X, mentioning that in this hour of grief, words of sympathy are inadequate, and he will try his best to ensure that those found responsible will not be spared, and a thorough probe will be conducted into the incident.

The Health Minister has also directed Health Secretary Deepak Kumar and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to ensure compensation to the family of the deceased in the fire incident.

Bharadwaj in his official communication to the CS and the Health Secretary wrote, “At night of 25 May 2024, a very unfortunate and tragic incident occurred due to fire at a Baby Care Centre in Vivek Vihar, Delhi. Though this incident occurred around 11:30 pm, I got to know about this incident through a media flash.”

He has also asked to ensure free treatment to the rescued children in a best private hospital under the Farishtay Scheme and expedite the compensation to the bereaved families and also to those who got injured.

The minister has also sought names and designations of the officers or private people responsible for this negligence, and also directed to expedite the arrests of those who were running this centre.

Meanwhile, a total of seven infants lost their lives following a fire incident at a child hospital in Vivek Vihar.

A total of 12 newborns were admitted at the hospital including the one who had reportedly died before the fire incident and later six of them succumbed after the fire and five are currently provided care and treatment at another hospital where they were shifted following the tragedy.