Growth of farm sector necessary for country’s progress: VP Dhankhar

Underlined that agriculture has always been central to the Indian identity, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today said India can prosper as a nation only if the farm sector grows.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of CII Agro Tech -2022 in Chandigarh, he said that sustainability and food security go hand in hand. “There cannot be long-term food security without sustainable agricultural practices,” he stressed.

Dhankhar described agriculture as a tradition and a way of life in India. Referring to the strides made during the past 75 years in the field of agriculture, he stressed the need to adapt agriculture according to new requirements and new challenges in the coming years. “Innovation should become the key driver of agricultural growth and our farmers should have protection against climate change and price fluctuations,” he added.

Emphasising the need to generate sustainable incomes for farmers, the vice president called for more focus on food processing and value addition.

Mentioning that the United Nations has unanimously adopted India’s proposal to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets, Dhankhar said that in a world faced with food shortage, water scarcity and unprecedented climate crises, focus on millet cultivation comes as a smart solution.

Listing various affirmative steps taken by the government for farmers’ welfare such as the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Soil Health Cards, Fasal Bima Yojana and the KUSUM scheme, he said farmers are the backbone of India’s growth and care should be taken to address their concerns. Calling for out-of-the-box solutions for various problems facing the agriculture sector, he stressed the need to increase synergy between research institutions and industry.