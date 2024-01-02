Tamil Nadu combines culture with progress, inspires India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu; and said he sees the State playing a particular role in making India a developed nation as it combines economic strength with cultural heritage.

Mr Modi said his vision of Developed India by 2047 covered both economic and cultural spheres. Tamil Nadu has seen Saint Thiruvalluvar and Subramania Bharati creating immortal literature, as also the birth of scientific and technological geniuses like C V Raman.

It was his effort, therefore, that India in its development with heritage goal, should take inspiration from Tamil Nadu, he said. The installation of sacred Sengol in the new Parliament House was inspired by the model of good governance given to the country by Tamil Nadu, he said.

Advertisement

In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister said, India has made high investments in modern infrastructure. Whether it is roads or railways, or making houses or hospitals for the poor, there have been unprecedented investments, he said.

India has become among the top five economies of the world, and become a place of opportunities for foreign economies. Big investors are coming to India, and this has benefited Tamil Nadu also, making it a big brand ambassador for Make in India, he said.

“Our Government runs on the matra of development of the country through developments of the States,” he said. More than 40 Union Ministers from the Central Government have toured Tamil Nadu more than 400 times in the past year.

“India will therefore progress with the development of Tamil Nadu,” he said. Connectivity is a medium of development which gives a boost to businesses and makes people’s lives easier. The projects launched on Tuesday like the New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport will increase capacity by three times and strengthen connectivity towards East Asia, Middle East and other parts of the world.

Mr Modi said the inauguration of the new terminal building will create new opportunities for investments, businesses, education, health and tourism. He said the five new railway projects launched will promote industry and electricity generation, while the new road projects will connect important centers of faith and tourism like Srirangam, Chidambaram, Rameshwaram and Vellore.

Dwelling upon the port-led development focus of the central government during the last 10 years, the Prime Minister mentioned the projects to transform the coastal areas and the lives of the fishermen. He said a separate Ministry and budget for fisheries, Kisan Credit Card for fishermen, assistance for boat modernization for deep sea fishing and PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Under the Sagarmala Yojana, he said ports in the country are being connected with a better road network. The port capacity and turn-around time of the ships has improved significantly, while capacity has doubled at Kamrajar Port.

He said the inauguration of General Cargo Berth-II of Kamarajar Port will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s imports and exports, especially the automobile sector. The nuclear reactor and gas pipelines will give rise to employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister said the Centre has made record expenditure on Tamil Nadu. In the decade before 2014, the Indian States were given Rs 30 lakh crore whereas in the last 10 years, the States have received help totaling Rs 120 lakh crore.

Tamil Nadu too got 2.5 times more money in this period as compared to the 10 years preceding 2014, he said. For national highway construction, more than three times expenditure was done in the State and 2.5 times more money was spent in the railways sector in the state, he said.

Lakhs of families in the state are getting free rations, medical treatment and facilities like pucca houses, toilets and piped water, the Prime Minister said.

Addressing a public meeting at Lakshadweep, later, Mr Modi said the government has taken up the task of its development in the right earnest. “All challenges are being tackled by our government.” he said.