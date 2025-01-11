PM says Ram Temple built after centuries of sacrifice on 1st anniversary of consecration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished all the countrymen on the first anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

”Best wishes to all the countrymen on the first anniversary of the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. This temple, built after centuries of sacrifice, penance and struggle, is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality. I am confident that this divine and magnificent Ram temple will become a great inspiration in the accomplishment of the resolution of a developed India,” he said in a social media post on X. He also shared a video of the consecration ceremony of the temple held last year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on the first anniversary of the ”Pran Pratishtha ceremony” at the Mandir in Ayodhya, stating that the temple will remain a symbol of faith and aspiration for generations to come.

Taking to social media platform X, he wrote in a post: “Jai Shri Ram! Heartfelt congratulations to all Ram devotees on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

“Lord Shri Ram’s life serves as an unparalleled example of humanity and morality. Ending a 500-year-long wait, Prime Minister Modi, last year, conducted the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla, ushering in a spiritual renaissance across the nation. This magnificent temple will remain a symbol of faith and aspiration for generations to come.”

“I extend my gratitude to all the great individuals who contributed to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The Modi government will continue its dedicated efforts towards the revival of India’s cultural heritage,” he added.

In a video post, Mr Shah remarked, “The imagination of this country is incomplete without Ram and his character. Those who wish to understand this nation or live in it cannot ignore Ram, as their lives draw breath from him.”

A series of cultural and religious events have been organised in Ayodhya by the Ram Temple Trust to celebrate the first anniversary of the consecration. The festivities, running from January 11 to 13, include cultural programs featuring music and art luminaries.