Top leaders extend heartfelt wishes on Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day

On the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day, the nation’s prominent leaders expressed their heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, highlighting its pivotal role in India’s economic, social, political, and spiritual development.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and former Governor Ram Naik shared their warm wishes, emphasizing their hopes for the state’s continued prosperity and progress.

“My heartiest greetings to all residents of Uttar Pradesh on this Foundation Day. The state plays a vital role in the economic, social, political, and spiritual growth of the country. I am confident it will continue to thrive on the path of holistic development. I wish for the continued progress, happiness, and prosperity of the hardworking and talented people of Uttar Pradesh,” President Droupadi Murmu stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes: “My best wishes to all my brothers and sisters in Uttar Pradesh on the foundation day of this sacred land. This region, steeped in mythological and historical significance, is now crafting new chapters of development. With the government’s commitment to public welfare and the relentless efforts of its people, Uttar Pradesh will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the vision of a developed India.”

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his sentiments, saying, “Warm greetings to all residents of Uttar Pradesh, the land of religion, knowledge, and rich cultural heritage. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for the all-round development of the state and the welfare of its people.”

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the state’s progress, stating, “My heartiest greetings to all the brothers and sisters of the state on Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day. The state is a symbol of India’s rich culture, traditions, and natural beauty. Over the past several years, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented development. I pray it continues to achieve new milestones of growth and prosperity.”

Former Governor Ram Naik also conveyed his heartfelt greetings, extending congratulations to North Indians living outside the state for their continued connection to their roots. He commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government for celebrating Uttar Pradesh Diwas consistently for the past eight years.