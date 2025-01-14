Grand celebration of Lohri on Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti at Patanjali University

A grand event was organised at Patanjali University in Haridwar on Tuesday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.The event was organised under the aegis of the Guru Gobind Singh Chair.

In his address, the Vice-Chancellor of Patanjali University, Acharya Balkrishna, stated that the life of Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspires us to walk the path of courage, sacrifice, and truth.

Highlighting his erudition, particularly in Sanskrit and scriptures, Acharya Balkrishna emphasized that Guru Gobind Singh Ji enriched India’s Sanatan, cultural, and spiritual heritage.

He remarked, “Guru Gobind Singh Ji taught us to harmonize education, tradition, and religion. Such extraordinary personalities are the bedrock of our culture and civilization, guiding future generations.”

Addressing the students present, he urged them to draw inspiration from Guru Gobind Singh’s life by embracing education and moral values, as this would be the truest tribute to him.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Harpreet Singh, Associate Professor at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, shared that the philosophy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life is unparalleled.

He said, “Guru Gobind Singh Ji dedicated his life to truth, courage, and the defense of righteousness.”

The event’s special guest, Dr. Kulveer Singh Saini, Professor of Agronomy at Punjab Agricultural University, also graced the occasion. Prof. (Dr.) J.S. Sandhu, Chairperson of the Guru Gobind Singh Chair, shared details about the Chair’s activities and objectives.

He announced that Ph.D. research work would soon commence under the Chair, along with periodic seminars and workshops for in-depth discussions on Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s philosophy and teachings.

On behalf of the Faculty of Humanities and Oriental Studies, Prof. (Dr.) Sadhvi Devpriya welcomed the dignitaries by presenting them with traditional shawls.

In his welcome address, Patanjali University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mayank Kumar Aggarwal said that Guru Gobind Singh Ji led a multifaceted life. University students also shared their thoughts on his philosophy during the event. A “Shabad Kirtan” session was also organized.

At the event’s conclusion, Acharya Balkrishna distributed prizes, medals, and certificates worth lakhs of rupees to the winners of the Fourth Institutional Golden Slate Competition held at Patanjali University.

Over 200 participants competed for first, second, and third prizes in the scripture recitation category, where 475 students from various faculties demonstrated their memorization skills in scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita, Shad Darshan, Upanishads, Panchopadesh, Neetishatakam, Gheranda Samhita, and Hatha Yoga Pradipika.

The event was attended by Dr. Satyendra Mittal, Director of Open and Distance Learning; Swami Parmarthadev, Chief Central In-Charge of Bharat Swabhiman Trust; Swami Arshadev, University Dean; Prof. Omnarayan Tiwari, Dean of Yoga Faculty; Dr. A.K. Singh, Controller of Examinations; Prof. Toran Singh, Dean of Naturopathy; Dr. Bipin Dubey, Dean of Student Welfare; and all faculty members and students of Patanjali University. The program was hosted by Gurmeet Kaur.