Patanjali University hosts annual festival ‘Abhyudaya’

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday hailed Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali as a future global solutions center, emphasizing its growing influence in healthcare and education.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the annual festival ‘Abhyudaya’ at Patanjali University, he praised the institution’s role in nation-building and its contribution to India’s knowledge traditions.

Pradhan described Patanjali not merely as an organization but as a movement representing Indian values. He commended Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna for revitalizing yoga and Ayurveda, transforming them into mass movements.

On the occasion, Ramdev, Chancellor of the university, and Acharya Balkrishna, Vice-Chancellor, honoured Pradhan with a Certificate of Honour.

The minister lauded Patanjali’s efforts in integrating ancient wisdom with modernity and credited its initiatives for making yoga accessible to people across the country. He noted that Patanjali’s work led to UNESCO’s recognition of yoga as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage.

Highlighting the significance of the National Education Policy, Pradhan acknowledged Patanjali’s role in preserving and promoting Indian education through the Indian Education Board.

He asserted that institutions like Patanjali would be celebrated in the annals of Indian civilization. Addressing students, he remarked that choosing Patanjali University for education was akin to choosing India itself.

During the event, Ramdev expressed his vision of making Patanjali University a global institution surpassing Oxford and Cambridge. He emphasized that the worldwide acceptance of Indian traditions would mark the true global victory of Sanatan Dharma.

Vice Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna delivered the welcome address, highlighting the university’s research and contributions through the Patanjali Research Foundation.

Uttarakhand’s Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, attending as a distinguished guest, praised Patanjali’s advancements in research and development.

As part of ‘Abhyudaya,’ winners of sports competitions were awarded medals, and students delivered captivating cultural performances.

The event was attended by Dr NP Singh, Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board; Prof Sadhvi Devpriya, Pro-Chancellor and Festival Convener; Prof Mayank Kumar Agarwal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor; Dr Satyendra Mittal, Director of Distance Education; Alok Kumar Singh, Registrar; Swami Arshadev, Proctor; along with deans, department heads, and other distinguished guests.