Govt reaffirms commitment to OROP, welfare for ex-servicemen

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, affirmed in the Lok Sabha today that the government is providing adequate pensions to Ex-Servicemen (ESM) under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, which undergoes revision every five years.

Addressing questions, he highlighted various initiatives aimed at supporting ESM, including resettlement programmes, skill development training, and employment opportunities in government organizations, public sector undertakings (PSUs), corporate houses, private sector entities, and central paramilitary forces.

The government also organizes nationwide job fairs for them in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), and the three Service Headquarters. These events facilitate direct interaction between employers and candidates, including skill tests, interviews, and immediate hiring opportunities in the corporate sector, he informed.

Seth further emphasized the government’s commitment to employment for ESM, noting that 14.5 per cent of vacancies in Group ‘C’ posts and 24.5 per cent in Group ‘D’ posts are reserved for ESM in Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) and Public Sector Banks. Of these, 4.5 per cent of vacancies are specifically allocated for disabled ESM and dependents of service members killed in action. However, he pointed out that the responsibility for filling these vacancies lies with the recruitment agencies of the respective departments, banks, and PSUs.