Defence minister replies to MP on pension for veterans

The Union defence minister Sanjay Seth in a reply to Trinamul Congress MP Sagarika Ghose in Rajya Sabha today gave information on pension for the defence employees in West Bengal. His reply was: “As per records maintained on the SPARSH (System for Pension Administration (Raksha)) database, the total number of veterans from the Armed Forces who are receiving pensions in bank branches based in the State of West Bengal are 1,00,285.

(b): The allocation of pension funds is done centrally and is not maintained state-wise.

(c) & (d): Review of basic pension is carried out based on recommendations of Pay Commissions and acceptance of the same by the Government. A Dearness Relief, which is assessed periodically, may result in increase in amount disbursed. Additionally, with effect from 01.07.2014, the Government has launched the One Rank One Pension (OROP) Scheme for Ex-Servicemen, that seeks to bridge the gap between the rates of pension of current and past pensioners at periodic intervals.

“The Government takes care of the well-being of veterans in the following ways: Disbursing a monthly pension, as due.

“Facilitating resettlement through Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR).

“Facilitating welfare schemes through Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) which includes Rajya Sainik Boards (RSBs) and Zila Sainik Boards (ZSBs).

“Extending health care facilities through Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).”