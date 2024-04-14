Govt plans elaborate security for Ram Navami festival in Ayodhya Dham

As lakhs of devotees are expected to flock to Ayodhya for Lord Ram’s darshan on the occasion of Ram Navami, the first following the consecration of Ram Lalla in his majestic temple, the Uttar Pradesh government has geared up to tighten security in and around Ayodhya for devotees’ safety as well as to facilitate hassle-free darshan.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements to observe the festival on a grand note while the police administration has stepped up efforts to put all necessary security measures in place in view of the large influx of devotees, ensuring the smooth execution of this significant festival, officials here on Sunday said.

In addition to securing the incoming devotees, the police have devised plans for crowd management and darshan and have estimated devotee numbers. Notably, the Ram Navami Mela commenced in Ayodhya Dham on April 9th and will continue until Ram Navami to be held on April 17th, potentially attracting 25 lakh devotees.

Advertisement

Many police personnel will be deployed during the Ram Navami Mela to ensure safety and security. The fairgrounds have been meticulously divided into seven zones and 39 sectors, while traffic management has been organized into two zones and 11 clusters.

To oversee devotee security throughout the event, there will be 11 Additional Superintendents of Police, 26 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 150 Inspectors, 400 Sub Inspectors, 25 Women Sub Inspectors, 1305 Chief Constables/ Constables, 270 Women Chief Constables/ Constables, and 15 Company PACs.

Additionally, two companies for flood relief, 1 team from SDRF and 1 team from ATS, have been assigned supplementary duties. An Additional Superintendent of Police will supervise each zone, and each sector will have a designated Deputy Superintendent of Police or Inspector.

Furthermore, round-the-clock security will be maintained on the temple premises and the Mela area. To ensure safe darshan experiences, 15 drop-down barriers and 13 holding areas will be established along Ram Path.

Moreover, 50 locations within the fairgrounds will be equipped with PA systems, while continuous surveillance will be conducted via 111 CCTV cameras from the Yellow Zone Control Room.

To ensure orderly arrangements for the Mela, the police administration has established a control room spanning from the Irrigation Department Guest House to Nayaghat Police Chawki.

The police deployment will be strategically organized along devotee routes, primarily from Saket Petrol Pump via Lata Chowk, Saryu Ghat to Hanumangarhi, and from Hanuman Garhi to Kanak Bhawan and Ramlala Temple, divided into distinct zones and sectors.

Water police will oversee security along the Saryu River and Ram ki Pauri, while police and PAC forces will be stationed at various temples and Mela grounds.

The movement of vehicles and devotees will be monitored using 24 ANPR cameras installed at key locations throughout Ayodhya Dham. Additionally, the inflow and outflow of vehicles and devotees will be analyzed via cameras at the Gonda border.

CCTV cameras installed in Ayodhya Dham will assess crowd levels and determine necessary traffic diversions at different locations. Five hundred sixty cameras will be installed in various control rooms across Ayodhya Dham to monitor devotee movement.

Furthermore, real-time analysis of roads, streets, and parking areas will be conducted using two tethered and eight aerial drones.

– Ambulance and rescue teams stationed at key locations such as Mela Control, Pakka Ghat, Saket Petrol Pump, Nageshwar Nath, Hanuman Garhi, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Kanak Bhawan, Ayodhya Railway Station, Ayodhya Kotwari, Bandha Tiraha, and the Control Room (Reserve).

– Police assistance centers and inquiry offices will be established at Bandha Tiraha, Bada Sthan Tiraha, Pakka Ghat, Ram Ki Paidi, Ranopali Crossing, Naya Ghat, and Balu Barehata parking lot.

– Lost and found camps will be set up at Tulsi Udyan, Kotwali Ayodhya, and the Mela Control Room at Naya Ghat.