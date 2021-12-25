Govt might take ‘two steps forward’ on farm laws, claims Agriculture Minister

A month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took back the controversial farm laws and repealed them in the Parliament, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar sparked another controversy claiming that the government would take ‘two steps forward’ to make farmers’ backbone strong.

Speaking at a function in Nagpur (Maharashtra), Tomar said the government took one step backward on farm laws, “But it is not disappointed and would take two step forward” for the welfare of farmers.

He said the repealed farm laws were the biggest agriculture reform during the past 75 years and the government would continue to take firm steps as farmers are the backbone of the Indian economy.

“We brought the farm reform laws. Some people did not like it. We took it back. But the government is not disappointed, we have taken one step backward, but we will take two steps forward. Farmers are the backbone of India’s economy. If the backbone is strong, India would emerge strong,” the Minister said while addressing a public rally.

The Minister also blamed ‘some people’ for scrapping the controversial laws and termed them ‘black laws’. The Minister, however, did not name who those people were. He also did not reveal when the Modi government would take ‘two steps forward’ in the Agriculture Sector.

The Government had repealed the three farm laws last month and further assured farmers that the government would consider the farmer’s demand on MSP (Minimum Support Price) revision. The farmers had been agitating against the three controversial agri-laws for more than a year and were camping in Delhi borders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20 had assured farmers to take back the farm laws and accepted that there was “some deficiency in our penance that we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp to the farmer brothers”.