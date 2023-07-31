Govt is committed to providing energy and food security: Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba

The Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, and New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba on Sunday emphasized the government’s unwavering dedication to providing energy and food security to all citizens.

He said this first at the anniversary of the National Portal for Rooftop Solar and the Foundation Day of the All India Renewable Energy Associations (AIREA). The event was celebrated as the Renewable Energy Festival of India, highlighting the nation’s commitment to achieving energy security and sustainability. Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Minister of Power Sudin Dhavalikar were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the gathering, he noted that India’s visionary target of achieving 175 GW of renewable energy (fossil fuel) by 2022, as declared at the COP 2015 conference, was accomplished even before the set deadline and that this remarkable achievement was recognized by the global community.

Union MoS Bhagwanth Khuba said, “Building on this success, at the COP 26 conference, the Prime Minister unveiled India’s ambitious new target of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, with the ultimate aim of achieving net zero emissions by 2070. India stands proudly as the only country to have realized the goal set at COP-15, but there is still much work ahead to attain the net zero target.”

The Minister also highlighted the recent successful visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to America and France, showcasing India’s unwavering commitment to realizing its ambitious goals and dreams across all sectors.

He explained that one of the significant steps taken by the Government of India is the launch of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for renewable energy, aimed at promoting self-sufficiency and indigenous production in the energy sector.

“Under this scheme, a PLI of Rs. 1500 crore has been initiated, enabling the installation of 65 GW capacity through an investment of Rs. 19500 crore. By 2030, India aims to achieve a total of 500 GW, with 280 GW of it coming from solar energy,” he said.

“In line with India’s dedication to harnessing clean energy sources, the government is also implementing a PLI scheme of Rs. 17500 crore for the National Hydrogen Mission. Regulations are currently being formulated to support the hydrogen scheme, further propelling India’s rapid advancement in the energy sector,” he added.

Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant highlighted initiatives by the State government in the field of green and clean energy. “Goa will contribute positively to achieving the Net Zero target,” said Chief Minister.

National Portal for Rooftop Solar was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30 July.