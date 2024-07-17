US envoy Garcetti visits Adani Group’s mega renewable energy project site in Gujarat

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visited Adani Group mega renewable energy project site at Khavda and Mundra port.

Adani Group Chairman, taking to X on Tuesday, said he was grateful to the Amabassador for his visit to Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port.

“Invaluable insights on geopolitics, energy transition and India-U.S. relations in an open and candid Q&A with Adanians. Amazing to see his adoption of Indian culture, from kadak chai to celebrating holi, to playing cricket to speaking in Hindi and eating chole bhature every day!” Gautam Adani wrote on his X timeline as he shared a picture of both in the post.

Adani Green Energy Limited is developing 30 GW renewable energy plant on barren land at Khavda in Kutch of Gujarat over area of 538 sq km after which the project would be the planet’s largest power plant.

Adani Green Energy Limited will invest about Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the project.

At COP26 held in 2021, India as a whole committed to an ambitious five-part “Panchamrit” pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.