Govt initiatives to protect women, children against cyber crimes

The government has given special training to more than 20,000 personnel to prevent cybercrime against women and children in the country besides recruiting junior cyber consultants for the purpose.

The purpose of the initiative is to help the victim by resolving the complaints related to cybercrime without any delay.

Under the chairmanship of Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, a review meeting of the High Powered Committee related to various ongoing projects under the Nirbhaya Fund was held last month. Ministry sources said that under the Prevention of Cyber Crimes Against Women and Children (CCPWC) state governments are setting up cyber forensic and training laboratories with the Nirbhaya Fund.

20375 personnel have been given special training in 32 states for the prevention of cyber crimes against women and children. Apart from this, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) under the Central Government has started to report all types of cyber crimes.

He said that till 31.7.2022, the NCRP portal has received more than 5 crore visitors from all over the country and more than 11.77 lakh complaints have been registered on the toll-free helpline number 1930. CCPWC project satisfaction was expressed on behalf of the committee.

Under the Nirbhaya case, a provision of Rs 200 crore was made by the central government in 2015 under the Central Victim Compensation Fund (CVCF). But so far Rs 103.40 crore has been released to 2200 victims. The High Powered Committee said that the money of the Nirbhaya Fund has been lying idle for a long time. There is a need to work fast in this direction so that the victims can be given relief.