Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday visited the vaccination centres of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run health institutions, to review preparedness for the third phase, beginning from 1 April.

“We must take precautions as the cases are on the rise again. We must adhere to the safety protocol like washing hands thoroughly with soap or using sanitizer, wear mask and maintain social distancing.”

Meanwhile, in a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday, 12 states were informed that the country has seen the sharpest rise in weekly Covid cases and fatalities since May 2020 (7.7% and 5.1% respectively).

The 12 states include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Bihar.

Meanwhile, India’s total active cases have reached 4,52,647 and 62,258 new cases registered in the last 24 hours.

Another spike in Delhi: Delhi today reported over 1,500

Covid cases for the third consecutive day, while 10 more people died due to the pathogen. Today’s 1,558 coronavirus infections pushed the city’s caseload to 6,55,834.