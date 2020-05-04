The government on Monday has extended the last date for submission on names for the Sardar Patel National Unity Award till June 30.

The award is the instituted by the government as the highest civilian award in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – first Home Minister of India and crusader of integration of 565 princely states into Union of India.

The award seeks to recognize the notable and inspiring contribution made by individuals or institutions or organizations in this field and reinforces the value of strong and united India.

A notification in this regard was issued on 20th September 2019 calling in for nominations/recommendations for the Award.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs in September last year, The Award shall be conferred by the President by a Sanad under his hand and seal and presented by him in a presentation ceremony along with the Padma award presentation ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

An Award Committee would be constituted by the Prime Minister, which would include the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary to the President, Home Secretary as Members and three-four eminent persons selected by the Prime Minister.

The Award would consist of a medal and a citation. No monetary grant or cash award would be attached to this Award. Not more than three Awards would be given in a year. It would not be conferred posthumously except in very rare and highly deserving cases.