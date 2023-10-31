Prez Murmu, Vice prez Dhankhar, Amit Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena paid floral tributes to ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Shah flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ organized on the occasion of National Unity Day at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here. He also administered the oath of national unity to the people present.

Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Meenakshi Lekhi, Nityanand Rai, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Nishith Pramanik, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the home minister said after independence, the British had left India fragmented, and at that time, the ‘Iron man of India’ performed the huge task of creating the present day map of Mother India by uniting more than 550 princely states in a matter of a few days.

He said it is the result of Patel’s determination, devotion to duty towards the nation and intentions as solid as iron that today India stands with respect in front of the world after 75 years of independence.

Shah said Patel made an unforgettable contribution to uniting this vast country, spread from Kashmir to Lakshadweep, and this country can never repay his debt. He said that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given due respect to Sardar Patel by building the world’s tallest statue in Kevadiya.

The minister added that today the entire country rededicates itself to the unity and integrity of the nation through the Run for Unity and the National Unity Day Pledge.

He said National Unity Day has a historical significance as it is the first National Unity Day of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ beginning after the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

”We have to take a pledge to build such an India that at the time of the centenary of the country’s Independence, we will be first in every field in the world,” Shah said.