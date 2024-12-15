Govt defers introduction of Bills related to ‘one nation, one election’ in LS

The Central government is not going to introduce two bills related to “one nation, one election” in the Lok Sabha on Monday as the list of revised business of the Lok Sabha for December 16 does not mention the introduction of the bills.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 were earlier mentioned in the previous list of business of the House. The first Bill is on the simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies and the second is on aligning the elections for Assemblies in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry.

Advertisement

Sources said these two Bills could now be brought later this week in the House or could be brought by the government in the legislative agenda at the last minute through ‘Supplementary List of Business’ with the permission of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Advertisement

The revised business list of the Lok Sabha for December 16 mentions that Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024. The Bill will enable the reservation of seats in accordance with Article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of the Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the state of Goa in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by the inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the state of Goa. The previous list of business of the Lok Sabha had mentioned, “… Arjun Ram Meghwal to move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution of India. Also to introduce the Bill.”

was also expected to move ‘The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019.

On Thursday, the Union Cabinet approved the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2024. The same was circulated to MPs on Friday evening. The report was prepared by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee submitted its findings in March, noting the challenges posed by prolonged election cycles.

The report suggested that simultaneous elections could ensure policy stability, alleviate voter fatigue, and boost electoral participation. The 18,626-page report was prepared in 191 days reflecting extensive discussions with stakeholders and experts.

After the cabinet approval, several Opposition leaders questioned the proposal saying it was impractical and an attack on federalism. They raised concerns over the government’s plans to introduce the ‘one nation, one election bill’ in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The winter session of Parliament as per the schedule will conclude on December 20.