Govt convenes meeting with floor leaders on July 21 ahead of Monsoon Session

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 22, the government has convened a meeting with floor leaders of all political parties in both Houses on July 21.

”Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both the Houses of the Parliament, ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament,” the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said on Tuesday.

”The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on 22 July and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on 12 August,” the ministry added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on 23 July.

Mrs Sitharaman had presented an Interim Union Budget for 2024-25 on 1 February, as elections for the 18th Lok Sabha were due in April-May.