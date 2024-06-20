Govt committed to protecting students, strict action to be taken against culprits: Pradhan

Amid allegations of rigging in the 2024 NEET-UG exam, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the government is committed to protecting the interests of students and added that strict action will be taken against the culprit.

Addressing a press conference, the Education Minister while mentioning the NEET exam row said, “The government is committed to protecting the interests of students. Their interest is our priority. We will not compromise on transparency.”

Informing that he is in touch with the Bihar government, he said, “Patna police is investigating (NEET paper leak) and a detailed report will be submitted by them very soon. Strict action will be taken against the guilty.”

The Minister said one isolated incident should not affect lakhs of students.

He also informed that the government will constitute a high-level committee which will give recommendations to further improve the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“Government will constitute a high level committee to seek recommendation from that committee to further improve NTA’s structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocol. Very soon we will notify that committee,” the Minister said.

Pradhan said the government is ready to rectify the system.

On cancellation of the UGC-NET exam, the Minister said the exam was compromised so we cancelled it.

“We will come with a new date very soon,” he added.

He also urged not to politicise the issue.