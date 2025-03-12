NSUI stages protest against Pradhan’s remarks

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday staged a protest here against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his recent “uncivilised” remarks to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs.

It may be mentioned that Pradhan, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, accused the DMK of ruining the future of students by opposing the National Education Policy (NEP) and called the party MPs “uncivilised”.

Members of the Congress’ student wing under the leadership of its Delhi unit president Ashish Lamba holding aloft placards held the demonstration in front of the Shastri Bhawan.

“Dharmendra Pradhan’s remarks are not just an attack on Tamil Nadu but on India’s federal structure. The BJP government is continuously trying to impose its ideology on states, disregarding their autonomy. NSUI will not tolerate this insult to Tamil Nadu or any other state. Education should be about empowerment, not political propaganda,” said NSUI Media Department chairman Ravi Pandey.

Attacking the BJP, he said, “BJP has repeatedly tried to impose its agenda through the National Education Policy (NEP) and other centralization tactics. The people of Tamil Nadu have rejected this interference, and NSUI stands with them in their fight against authoritarianism.”

Pandey asserted that the NSUI will fight against BJP’s attempts to control education policies and suppress regional voices.