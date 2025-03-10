Mind your tongue: Stalin to Edu Minister Pradhan over ‘uncivilised’ remark

The row over the new education policy (NEP) and its three-language provision escalated on Monday after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu of ruining the future of students and called its MPs “uncivilised” and “dishonest”.

Reacting sharply to Pradhan’s remarks made in Lok Sabha where DMK MPs protested against the alleged imposition of Hindi in the southern state through NEP, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asked the Union minister to mind his tongue.

“Union Education Minister @dpradhanbjp, who speaks arrogantly as if he were a king, needs to control his tongue! You, who have deceived Tamil Nadu by withholding its rightful funds, are calling our MPs uncivilized? You are insulting the people of Tamil Nadu. Will Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi accept this?” Stalin wrote in a post on X in Tamil.

He asserted that his government acts according to the will of the people, adding that Tamil Nadu has rejected the NEP and its three-language policy as well as the PM SHRI MoU.

“The Tamil Nadu government has completely rejected the NEP, three-language policy, and the PM SHRI MoU—wasn’t it you who wrote me a letter informing this? Mr. Pradhan, we act only according to the will of the people! Not under the dictates of Nagpur, like you!!

“We will not implement your schemes, nor can anyone force us to do so,” Stalin said in a series of posts.

Earlier, Opposition MPs walked out from the Rajya Sabha over the issue of delimitation and the NEP. In the Lok Sabha as well, DMK MPs walked into the Well of the House and protested against the same.