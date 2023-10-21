Govt committed to ensure welfare of martyred cops’ kin: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the family members of martyred policemen on Saturday that his government was committed to taking all necessary measures with utmost sensitivity to ensure their welfare.

Speaking at the Police Memorial Day Parade held at the Reserve Police Line, the chief minister said, “Three brave police personnel of the state police force are among those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the year 2022-23.”

He emphasized that the martyrdom of the brave hearts continues to serve as a profound source of inspiration, encouraging all to carry forward their duties with unwavering dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

He commended the unwavering dedication of the police force, who, even in challenging circumstances, upheld the paramount importance of their duties and maintained a robust and healthy law and order system to combat crime within the state.

“Over the last six years, the State Police Force has made a remarkable contribution to the successful execution of significant events, including the Divya -Bhavya Kumbh of Prayagraj, the Lok Sabha General Election in 2019, the three-tier Panchayat General Election in 2021, the Assembly General Election in 2022, and the Municipal Body General Election in 2023. Moreover, the state police consistently stood ready to assist the public, even during the global pandemic of Covid-19,” he said.

During the event, a condolence book was presented to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The DGP read out the names of the martyrs recorded in the condolence book.

On the occasion, Yogi paid his respects to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Police Martyr Memorial site and extended his condolences to the families of the martyred policemen.

The chief minister said a financial assistance of Rs 38.96 crore had been provided to the dependents of 140 martyred police personnel, including those from central paramilitary forces, paramilitary forces of other states, individuals serving in the Indian Army, and those originally from Uttar Pradesh, who lost their lives while performing their duty between November 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.