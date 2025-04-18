Govt appoints Arvind Shrivastava as revenue secy, Vumlunmang Vualnam expenditure secy

In a major bureaucratic rejig, the Centre on Friday appointed Arvind Shrivastava as revenue secretary, and Vumlunmang Vualnam as expenditure secretary.

The government effected top-level bureaucratic reshuffle appointing Arvind Shrivastava as revenue secretary and Vumlunmang Vualnam as expenditure secretary.

Advertisement

Shrivastava, a 1994 batch of the Indian Administrative Service from Karnataka cadre was until now serving as the Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s office while Vualnam also an IAS officer of the 1992 batch from the Manipur cadre was serving as the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Advertisement

Earlier, Vualnam has also served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance. Vualnam succeeds Manoj Govil who has been reassigned as Secretary (Coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat.

The appointments approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in the Ministry of Personnel also appointed Vivwek Aggarwal, a 1994 batch IAS officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture. Aggarwal was serving as Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit.

Also, the appointment panel appointed Santosh Kumar Sarangi, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, as Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Sarangi was serving as Director General of Foreign Trade in the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Meeta R. Lochan, a 1990 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Youth Afairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as Secretary, National Commission for Backward Classes in the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

K Moses Chalai, a 1990 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises in the Ministry of Finance.

Vandana Gurnani, 1991 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Rajit Punhani, a 1991 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, has been appoinbted as Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Ashish Srivastava, a 1992 batch IAS officer of MP cadre has been appointed as Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs. Nikunja Bihari Dhal, 1993-batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Rakesh Kumar Verma, a 1993 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre as Director General, India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management. Anuradha Thakur, a 1994 batch IAS HP cadre appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance.

Rajesh Agarwal, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre, appointed as Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Pallavi Jain Govil, a 1994 batch IAS officer of MP cadre as Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Nidhi Chhibber, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre as Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Samir Kumar Sinha, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation. Hari Ranjan Rao, a 1994 batch IAS officer of MP cadre as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.