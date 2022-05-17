Govt. announces some relaxation in wheat export notification

The government today announced some relaxation to its 13 May order on restricting wheat exports.

”It has been decided that wherever wheat consignments have been handed over to Customs for examination and have been registered into their systems on or prior to 13 May, such consignments would be allowed to be exported,” a government note said.

The government also allowed a wheat consignment headed for Egypt, which was already under loading at the Kandla port.

This followed a request by the Egyptian government to permit the wheat cargo to be loaded at the Kandla port. M/s Mera International India Pvt. Ltd., the company engaged in the export of the wheat to Egypt, had also given a representation for completion of loading of 61,500 MT of wheat of which 44,340 MT had already been loaded and only 17,160 MT was left to be loaded.