Govt. announces some relaxation in wheat export notification

The government also allowed a wheat consignment headed for Egypt, which was already under loading at the Kandla port.
This followed a request by the Egyptian government to permit the wheat cargo to be loaded at the Kandla port. M/s Mera International India Pvt. Ltd., the company engaged in the export of the wheat to Egypt, had also given a representation for completion of loading of 61,500 MT of wheat of which 44,340 MT had already been loaded and only 17,160 MT was left to be loaded.
The Government had earlier restricted wheat exports to manage the overall food security situation in India and to support the needs of neighbouring and vulnerable countries that are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies.
The order served three main purposes: ensuring India’s food security and checking inflation; helping other countries facing food deficits; and maintaining India’s reliability as a supplier. The order also aimed to provide a clear direction to the wheat market to prevent the hoarding of wheat supplies.