Govt aims to disconnect mobile connections taken fraudulently

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified about 6.80 lakh mobile connections suspected to have been obtained using invalid, non-existent, or fake/forged Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) KYC documents.

The DoT proposes to identify suspected fraudulent connections through advanced AI-driven analysis.

”The DoT has flagged around 6.80 lakh mobile connections as potentially fraudulent. The questionable veracity of the PoI/PoA KYC documents suggests the use of fabricated documents for obtaining these mobile connections,” an official release said on Thursday.

The DoT has issued directives to the telecommunications service providers (TSPs) to carry out re-verification of the flagged connections within 60 days. Failure to complete re-verification will result in the disconnection of the concerned mobile numbers, the release added.

The collaboration between various sectors and the utilization of AI technology has been pivotal in identifying these fraudulent connections, demonstrating the effectiveness of integrated digital platforms in combating identity fraud, the DoT said.

It has asked for the re-verification to ensure the integrity of mobile connections and the security of digital transactions.