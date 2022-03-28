Governor Dhankhar meets HM

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence in New Delhi.

He is understood to have discussed the law and order situation in the state in the wake of Birbhum violence.

The meeting came amid the ongoing row between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Birbhum violence in which at least eight people, including women and children, were killed and ten houses set ablaze by unidentified individuals on 21 March after the murder of TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh.