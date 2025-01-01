Governor-designate Arlekar arrives in Kerala; swearing-in tomorrow

Kerala’s Governor-designate Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednsday .He was received by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Assembly Speaker AN Shamsir and ministers on his arrival at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

The Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, will administer the oath office to Arlekar at the Raj Bhavan Auditorium at 10.30am on Thursday.The General Administration Department has invited 400 people including the Chief Minister, Ministers, People’s Representatives and High Court Judges to the function.

Arlekar had a meeting with Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Goa Raj Bhavan on Wednesday morning.Rajendra Arlekar joined the BJP in 1989 after serving in the RSS for a long time. He has served as Speaker of the Goa Assembly and Forest Minister in Goa cabinet. Goa became the country’s first paperless legislature during Rajendra Arlekar’s tenure as Speaker

Presdent Droupadi Murmu last week appointed Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the new Governor of Kerala, replacing Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been transferred as the Governor of Bihar