Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturns in Kerala; 20 injured, 1 dead

A private bus carrying Sabarimala devotees met with an accident at Kanamala village near Erumeli in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a man has been killed and over 20 others have been injured in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Maruthi Harihar.

The bus was carrying 32 devotees and the vehicle was on its way to Karnataka when the accident took place.

Sources said the bus overturned near Erumeli, It was carrying pilgrims from Karnataka to the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala and the accident occurred around 6.30 am, they added.

The highway in which the accident occurred has sharp bends and a steep incline and while navigating it, the bus went out of control and overturned onto the side of the road, an officer with Erumeli police station said.