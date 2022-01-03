Governments should take consolidated efforts to limit global temperature levels: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urged all countries to put in consolidated efforts to limit global temperature levels, so that smaller islands and their sublime beauty stays intact, and the homes of the islanders do not get displaced.

Expressing his deep concern on the effect of climate change and global warming on the small islands, the Vice President said that it is unfair that small islands whose percentage of overall emissions is minimal, pay the price for the negligence of big nations.

“Rising sea level, storm surges, flooding and coastal erosion pose a great threat to the inhabitants of various islands across the world,” he added. Pointing to the steady growth in fish production in the Lakshadweep region, the Vice President appreciated the efforts made by the administration for their consistent support to this sector. “To give a boost to the fishing sector, our scientists and researchers must come up with energy efficient fishing systems for responsible fishing,” he added.

Drawing attention to the natural diversity of India, he said, “We cannot deny that India has the best of everything when it comes to tourism. Be it the mighty Himalayas, the architectural wonders of Rajasthan, the crystal clear lakes in Himachal Pradesh, the spiritual getaways in Uttarakhand, the incredible beaches of Goa, the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, the wildlife sanctuaries in Madhya Pradesh, the tea gardens and breath-taking sights of the hills of the north east or scenic beauty of the Rann of Kutch.”

The Vice President urged everyone to travel widely in India to experience the diverse and beautiful aspects of our great motherland better. “But remember, when you travel, you must take care to travel without harming any aspect of the environment,” he added.