Every Indian stranded in Ukraine will be brought back safely: VP

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed confidence that every Indian stranded in Ukraine will be brought back home safely and said that the Government is making every effort in that direction.

Speaking at a book release function of ‘Bharata Desa Pakshana’ – a Telugu translation of ‘The Case for India’ by Will Durant in Vijayawada, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had apprised him of the measures being taken to rescue Indians stranded in the war zone.

Naidu said that India is adopting a calibrated approach on international developments keeping in view the country’s national interests.

He urged everyone to speak in one voice to protect the country’s interests and not voice anything that will be detrimental to India.

The Vice-President deplored the disinformation and misinformation campaign by sections of international media against Indian democracy as certain powers were unable to digest the progress and emergence of India as a powerful nation.

Naidu said that India always believed in peaceful coexistence with other countries.