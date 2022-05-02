RS chairman administers oath to 3 newly-elected AAP MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today administered the oath in his chamber to three newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members of the House from Punjab.

The three members–Sanjeev Arora, Ashok Mittal and Raghav Chadha–were elected in the recently concluded biennial elections.

Naidu advised the new members to go through publications, including ‘Rajya Sabha at work’, ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’ by Kaul and Shakdher, ‘Members Handbook’, ‘Rule Book’ and other publications related to Parliamentary practices to enable them to become conversant with the practice and procedures of the House and enrich their knowledge about its functioning.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs A V Muraleedharan, Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were present.