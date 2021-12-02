Government includes flex fuel engines under its PLI scheme: Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha here on Thursday that most of the auto components of Flex-Fuel Engine, which are capable of running on 85 % of ethanol, have been included in the list of advanced Automotive Technology components as eligible products for incentivization under the scheme.

The Union Cabinet had approved on 15 September 2021, a Production Linked Incentive(PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry with a total outlay of Rs. 25,938 Crore over a period of 5 years.

The Minister said the components under the PLI scheme include BS6 compliant (E 85) Flex-Fuel Engine, Heated Fuel Rail for Flex-Fuel Engine, Heating Element for Flex-Fuel Engine, Heating Control Unit for Flex-Fuel Engine, Electronic Control Unit (ECU) for Flex-Fuel Engine (Processor minimum 32 bits) and Ethanol Sensor for Flex Fuel Engine.

The idea to include flex engines under PLI scheme is to encourage auto manufacturers of 2 Wheeler, 3 Wheeler, and Passenger Vehicles to accelerate the introduction of Flex Fuel vehicles in India.

The Ministry has already issued guidelines to simplify the process and encourage the usage of new, innovative, alternative materials and techniques. The Ministry has also been promoting the use of innovative materials and construction techniques to reduce the consumption of cement and steel in road construction.