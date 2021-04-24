Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Kisan Wing president Kultar Singh Sandhwan slammed the Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government for not making prior arrangements regarding procurement of wheat and gunny bags (bardana), adding that it should immediately take action and resolve the problems of the farmers.

He said that the AAP leaders in all districts across the state have submitted memorandums to their respective deputy commissioners (DCs), demanding immediate action to address the plight of the farmers.

Sandhwan said that due to the lax arrangements of the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government, the farmers were hassled and due to lack of gunny bags, the procurement and disbursement of the crop by the farmers of Punjab had been facing severe difficulties for a long time.

“Captain Amarinder’s failure and collusion with Modi is the reason that the farmers are distressed and taking extreme steps of ending their lives,” Kultar Singh Sandhwan said.

“The government is taking revenge on the farmers for opposing the black laws. It is the policy of both the central and state government to harass the protesters in any way,” he added.

Questioning the government, he asserted as to why arrangements were not made three months prior before the procurement period. Sandhwan said that due to lack of gunny bags and negligence of the state government, rain had destroyed lakhs of tonnes of wheat in Punjab mandis, which was very unfortunate and worrisome.

The AAP leader said that Punjab minister for Foods and Civil Supplies Bharat Bhushan Ashu had assured to take immediate action and resolve the problems of the farmers, after his residence was gheraoed, but till now nothing concrete had been done on the ground level.