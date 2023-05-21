Gorakhpur to develop sports city, the first in eastern UP

The Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) has decided to develop a sports city in the district in order to further enhance the potential for religious and sports tourism.

GDA vice-chairman Mahendra Singh Tanwar said, “The GDA has planned the sports city in over 25 acres of land under the Rapti Nagar extension plan. A team of engineers will soon visit Mumbai and Bengaluru to derive an idea to draft the blueprint of the proposed sports city.”

He said, “There would be an indoor stadium, sports clinic, residential flats, and meeting hall in the same premises for sports fans as a new township foundation stone for sports city would soon be laid.”

To increase the potential of hosting the national championship in the city, the GDA has planned a dedicated sports complex to demonstrate the socioeconomic power of the city.

Separately, the natural Ramgarh Lake in Gorakhpur has recently emerged as a bright spot for tourists. Thus, GDA has decided to construct a 6-km Ring Road around the Ramgarh Lake to make it more attractive.

The Ring Road from Pandey Ganj around the lake would not only preserve the natural water body but also ease traffic movement in the area. GDA has also planned to set benches around the lake and plant trees for nature and peace-loving people.

Divisional commissioner Ravi Kumar said that the GDA board has also approved the price of various types of plots in the much talked-about ‘Medcity’ near Deoria bypass.

Chief engineer Kishan Singh said about 700 plots had been earmarked in the new township apart from 2,700 plots under Rapti Nagar and Taramandal Scheme.