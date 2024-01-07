Effective leadership leads to increased respect for everyone: Yogi

Stating that when leadership is good, everyone’s respect increases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the last ten years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a global power.

“The country is witnessing the expansion of highways, railways, and air connectivity. AIIMS is being established, and industries are flourishing. Employment is being generated on a large scale. Every eligible person is benefitting from welfare schemes, without any discrimination”, he added.

CM Yogi made the remarks on Sunday while speaing at a programme organised under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Raptinagar and Nanda Nagar of Gorakhpur. He interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion.

He further added, “The government’s schemes are not based on caste, religion, or region and are meant for villages, the poor, farmers, women, and youth. Free housing facilities have been provided to 4 crore people in the country and 55 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh. In the state, 15 crore people have been receiving free ration for the last three and a half years, and this will continue for the next five years. A large number of people are benefiting from the Ayushman Yojana, receiving free medical treatment.”

CM Yogi stated that what never happened before is happening now. Presently, employment is being generated, development is taking place, women are getting security, and farmers are receiving respect, he remarked.

The large crowds gathered serve as testimony that the benefits of the schemes have reached the common people on a large scale, he pointed out.

He appealed to those who, for any reason, have not been able to avail the benefits of the schemes to come forward and get registered for the relevant scheme.

While mentioning the developmental activities, the chief minister stated that the changing face of Gorakhpur reflects the new Uttar Pradesh. “Here, the fertiliser factory has started, AIIMS is operational, and BRD Medical College has become a centre of medical excellence. The place that used to be a stronghold of crime, Ramgarh Taal, is now shining on the tourism map. The encephalitis that used to cost the lives of thousands of children has been brought under control”, he asserted.

The chief minister extended his wishes for Makar Sankranti and the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 to all the people in advance.

Furthermore, the CM exhorted people to conduct a cleanliness campaign for the consecration ceremony and make religious sites clean and beautiful. Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan also addressed the program on this occasion.

In the two programs of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,’ Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes, including PM Awas Yojana, PM SVANidhi Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, BC Sakhi, Ujjwala, and Ayushman Yojana. Everyone expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister CM Yogi, sharing their experiences.

The chief minister mentioned that providing benefits of schemes without discrimination is a guarantee from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also urged the beneficiaries to raise awareness among others and help them avail the benefits of these schemes.

During the program, the Chief Minister distributed certificates, blankets, and sweets to the beneficiaries of various schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, PM SVANidhi Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, etc. At the outset of the program, everyone also took the oath of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’.

Before the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the various stalls set up by different departments at the program venue and observed the Annaprashan for infants and baby showers of pregnant women. He also distributed blankets at various stalls.

The Annaprashan of a Muslim woman’s child by CM Yogi became a centre of attraction for everyone. The woman was extremely delighted to see her child playing in the hands of the Chief Minister. After the Annaprashan, he presented a gift to the child.

Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastav, MLA Vipin Singh, Mahendra Pal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, BJP’s State Vice President Dr Dharmendra Singh and Metropolitan President Rajesh Gupta were present at the event.